Nebraska 2020 presidential election results

Nebraska has voted for a Republican president in 11 of the last 12 elections.

The state has five electoral votes.

All five of Nebraska’s congressional seats are held by Republicans.

Nebraska has voted for a Republican in 11 of the last 12 presidential elections. Instead of allotting all of its electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote, the state gives two to the popular vote winner of the entire state. The remaining three votes are decided on the district level. In 2008, Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District voted for President Barack Obama. The state is home to competitive down-ballot races in the Senate and the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

The state has a unicameral legislative body, meaning the elected governor has partisan control of the entire legislative body. The governor is currently Republican, therefore the Republican Party has trifecta control of the state government. All five of Nebraska’s congressional seats are held by Republicans. The state has five electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be competitive.

