Don't Get Too Excited About Nebraska's Newly Approved Keystone Pipeline Route

Photo: Ben Powless / Flickr

Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman just approved a new route for the Keystone XL Pipeline — the controversial pipeline that would allow crude oil products to flow down from Alberta’s vast oil sands into the U.S. and ultimately the Gulf. Fox News reports.But the announcement tells us very little about whether the project will ultimately get approved.



The State Department actually has final say on whether they like the new route submitted by Heineman, according to the memorandum of understanding signed between Foggy Bottom and Nebraska’s Department of Environmental Quality.

If State approves the new route, they will make a recommendation to the White House. That’s where the ultimate authority lies. State’s recommendation will also include environmental and national economic considerations that are beyond the scope of the pipeline’s transit through Nebraska.

But if the President still sees something he doesn’t like, the project could be a no-go.

The State Department says it has no timetable for submitting their recommendation to the White House.

