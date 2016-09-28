University of Nebraska football player says his team's own fans told him he 'should be lynched' for protesting anthem

Prior to the University of Nebraska’s most recent football game against Northwestern, three players kneeled during the anthem in protest of social injustice, following in the footsteps of Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers.

According to one of those players, they have since received threats from their own fans.

Michael Rose-Ivey, a senior linebacker, spoke about the situation during a press conference. According to Rose-Ivey, he and teammates Mohamed Barry (a redshirt-freshman linebacker) and DaiShon Neal (a redshirt-freshman defensive end) have received numerous threats through social media.

“[I was] referred to on Facebook and Twitter as a ‘clueless, confused nigger’ by former high school classmates, friends, peers, and even Huskers fans,” Rose-Ivey said in a statement. “Some believe DaiShon, Mohamed, and myself should be kicked off the team or suspended, while some say we deserve to be lynched, or shot, just like the other black people that have died recently.”

Rose-Ivey then paused to gather himself before saying that some went as far as to say he and his teammates should be hung prior to the anthem.

“Another believed that since we didn’t want to stand for anthem, that we should be hung before the anthem before the next game,” Rose-Ivey said. “These are actual statements we received from fans.”

Here is the video:

Nebraska’s Michael Rose-Ivey with a powerful statement in today’s press conference. Says fans told him he should “be hung before the anthem” pic.twitter.com/NJjEMnUYhd — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 26, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.