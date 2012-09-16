Nebraska Football Coach Leaves Game In An Ambulance

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ESPN is reporting that Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini has left today’s game at halftime in an ambulance, and was taken to a local hospital.It is unclear why Pelini left the game, however, it was reported earlier that he was suffering from “flu-like symptoms,” and was seen sitting on the sidelines, as well as having his pulse checked.



[UPDATE] Pelini has released a statement (via USA Today) saying the doctors “ran some precautionary tests on me and everything checked out fine.” Pelini added that he expects to be back at work tomorrow.

