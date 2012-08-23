This Is What A Corn Field Would Look Like If God Held Up A Gigantic Magnifying Glass And Scorched It

Photo: Copyright: Basiswire

It’s faded a little bit from the media’s attention, but the devastating drought in the farmbelt is still going on,a nd corn prices are very close to their peak of the year.A source who was recently in Nebraska sent us these pictures he took of a corn farm in Norfolk, Nebraska a place where there was 0 rainfall for the month of July.



The first few pictures in this series are actually green, and that’s because they’re irrigated. The farmers here use circular irrigation that irrigates the field from the centre, leading to bright, crispy yellow corners that don’t get any water.

Other fields are completely dry, and as the photographer put it, look as though god help up a gigantic magnifying glass (like young kids might do to a bug) and scorched the whole field.

