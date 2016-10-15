Apple's CEO has already invested in a startup's idea to revolutionise showers

US$400 is a lot of money to drop on a shower, but the Nebia isn’t just any shower.

The unique shower system uses atomizing technology, originally developed for jet engines, to turn water into a fine mist. The shower wets more thoroughly and in a larger area, while using 70% less water than a typical shower. Nebia’s been turning heads too.

It raised $3 million on Kickstarter, and Apple CEO Tim Cook is among its investors.

