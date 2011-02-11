Use Gum Notes To Set Reminders On Files

Sometimes you’re working on your computer and want to add a note to the file you’re working on – be it a document, email, web page or anything that you can save to your computer.



You scribble a note on your desk and lose the note. You try to keep the file open, but then your computer crashes and the file is closed.

There’s a neat, new and free tool out – GumNotes that helps you do add sticky notes to files.

Check out the video about it here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

