Nearly Two-Thirds Of US Households Will Have A Connected TV Within Five Years

Just under one half of all U.S. households connect at least one television to the internet, according to a recent study by Leichtman Research Group, whether through a video gaming console, a streaming device like the Apple TV, or through a smart TV.

BI Intelligence forecasts that this number will reach nearly two-thirds in 2019, or over 72 million households. We base our estimate on the current growth of connected TV adoption, discounted by the decline in annual growth experienced during the preceding 5-year period.

BI Intelligence is a subscription tech research service. Sign up today for all our latest forecasts, charts, analysis, and industry reporting on the digital media industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.