Nearly One-Third Of NHL Franchises Are Less Valuable Than The Seattle Sounders Of MLS

For the first time since 2008,

Forbes.comhas calculated the

franchise valuations for the 19 clubs of Major League Soccer. Not surprisingly, the Seattle Sounders are the most valuable North American soccer franchise, valued at $US175 million.

The Los Angeles Galaxy are a close second, valued at $US170 million.

What is surprising is how the Sounders compare to other professional sports teams in North America and to soccer clubs in the English Premier League.

Based on Forbes.com’s most recent NHL valuations, the Sounders would be tied for no. 22 with the Buffalo Sabers. The Sounders, who averaged 43,124 fans per game this season, are more valuable than eight of the 30 NHL franchises, including the Florida Panthers ($170 million), Phoenix Coyotes ($134 million), and St. Louis Blues ($130 million).

While Forbes.com has not released the values of all 20 teams in the English Premier League, we can use the valuations from SportingIntelligence.com and compare those values to the seven EPL teams listed among the most value soccer clubs in the world, and calculate what Forbes may think of the value of other EPL clubs.

Based on those values, the Sounders would be ranked as the 13th most valuable soccer club in the EPL and ahead of eight teams, including Aston Villa ($174 million), Stoke City ($161 million), and Queens Park Rangers ($102 million).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.