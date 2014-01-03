Nearly Half Of Business Leaders Plan To Increase Their Social Media Budgets In The New Year

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

BIG YEAR AHEAD FOR SOCIAL MEDIA:Approximately 46% of “business leaders” said they plan to increase their social media budgets in 2014 (following only email), according to a survey from StrongView, a marketing solutions provider.

The survey respondents work in companies of various sizes and across a range of industries. Although their job functions were not revealed, we suspect that many of them work in marketing or advertising, because they opted to participate in a marketing survey.

More business leaders said they plan to increase they social media budgets than those who plan to do so for search (41%). (StrongView)

FACEBOOK ENFORCES 20% RULE: Facebook reminded page administrators that images in ads can contain no more than 20% text. The company has “improved the accuracy” of the way it measures text in images, so it appears Facebook will be stricter about the rule going forward. (Inside Facebook)

SKYPE HACKED: The Syrian Electronic Army reportedly hacked Skype’s Twitter account, Facebook page, and blog. The company has since regained control of its social media properties. (The Next Web)

SNAPCHAT DATA BREACH: Approximately 4.6 million Snapchat users names and partial phone numbers have been leaked. The exploit occurred just days after a security research firm warned the public of a flaw in Snapchat’s code. (The Verge)

TIME TRAVELLING THROUGH TWITTER: Researchers at Cornell University searched Twitter for prescient terms that might reveal the presence of a time travelling Internet user. However, no time travellers were discovered. (Cornell)

BUMP SHUTS DOWN: Google is shutting down Bump, an app that let users share information with other people by simply tapping their smartphones together. Google acquired the company back in September. (Bump Blog)

