11 people were arrested for physical confrontations during a 'Jews for Trump' caravan in New York City

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images A person participates in a march and rally for President Donald Trump on 5th Avenue on October 25, 2020 in New York City.

Physical and verbal altercations occurred on Sunday during a pro-Trump caravan in New York City, according to CBS New York.

The New York Times reported that during a “Jews for Trump” rally, violence ensued in Times Square resulting in the arrests of 11 individuals, according to police.

Rudy Giuliani came across the rally and the counter-protesters while driving down Fifth Avenue, according to the New York Times.

In an interview per The New York Times, Giuliani said that he “would love to have had a campaign commercial of it and put it on in the middle of America and say, ‘Who would you prefer for the next four years?”

Arrests and physical altercations occurred during a pro-President Donald Trump caravan in New York City on Sunday.

CBS New York reported demonstrators affiliated with “Jews for Trump” showed their support with “Trump 2020” flags flying their vehicles. The caravan for Trump started in Brooklyn and travelled to Manhattan where violence ensued.

Thousands of vehicles participating in a #JewsForTrump vehicle parade all over #NYC today. They will be converging in Marine Park, Brooklyn, this afternoon for a #MAGA event @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/NmhqL9Jdk0 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Earlier this month, tensions rose during a previous protest with Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn about coronavirus mitigation enforcement in New York City.

CBS New York reported that Trump supporters and counter-protesters came head to head when the rally reached Times Square.

The New York Times reported that 11 people were arrested as a result of the confrontations, according to authorities. The situation escalated with verbal and physical attacks between the opposing parties.

Eventually, police stepped in to ease the altercations, and out of the individuals taken into custody, charges include disorderly conduct and obstructing government administration, a representative for the New York Police Department told NPR. Police are also looking into incidents where people who opposed the Trump supporters threw “projectiles” at vehicles participating in the caravan.

According to a report, Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer, came across the rally while riding down Fifth Avenue, the newspaper reported.

“I would love to have had a campaign commercial of it and put it on in the middle of America and say, ‘Who would you prefer for the next four years?” Giuliani said in an interview, according to The Times.

“This group of foul-mouthed people who don’t seem to have a vocabulary beyond three words, or these very nice Jewish people who are driving in the car and not saying anything back and not doing anything other than exercising their right to say they’re for Donald Trump.”

NYC: Black bloc person who punches a “Jews for Trump” caravan participant gets knocked to the ground when he tries to run away. pic.twitter.com/WbPpFWEu2o — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2020

With the election underway, the police department, as well as law enforcement in other cities with heavy protest activity, is gearing up for potential violence.

