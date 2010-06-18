Nearly Bankrupt Illinois Forced To Pay Through The Nose To Borrow Money

Photo: myonlinemaps.com

The market has lost confidence in Illinois, a state which has now adopted its own IOU system.Bloomberg:



Illinois sold $300 million of Build America Bonds at a yield premium over Treasuries about 40 per cent higher than two months ago after lawmakers failed to close a $13 billion budget deficit for the year starting July 1.

The fifth most-populous U.S. state sold the taxable debt maturing in 2035 priced to yield 7.1 per cent yesterday, or 297 basis points over the 2040 Treasury to which it was benchmarked, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Illinois offered Build Americas of similar maturity at spreads of 205 basis points and 210 basis points in two April issues, Bloomberg data show. A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.

