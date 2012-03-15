Nearly All Of Europe's 3-Starred Michelin Restaurants Are In One City

Flickr/Mr. Mystery



Michelin has just announced its guide for the major cities of Europe, and one city absolutely dominates: Paris.Of the 15 restaurants in the guide the received the coveted three-star rating, 10 are in the City of Lights, and another is in Lyon, according to Eater.

The guide, which features restaurants in 44 cities in 20 countries, awards two new restaurants a two-star ranking: Gourmet Restaurant Silvio Nickol in Vienna and Maaemo in Oslo.

And Copenhagen’s Noma, which has been named the world’s best restaurant by S. Pellegrino, received just two stars.

Here’s the complete list of three-starred restaurants in the new guide to the major cities of Europe (via Eater):

Paul Bocuse, Lyon, France

Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, Paris, France

Arpège, Paris, France

Astrance, Paris, France

Guy Savoy, Paris, France

L’Ambroisie, Paris, France

Le Meurice, Paris, France

Le Pré Catelan, Paris, France

Ledoyen, Paris, France

Pierre Gagnaire, Paris, France

Épicure, Paris, France

Enoteca Pinchiorri, Florence, Italy

La Pergola, Rome, Italy

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London, England

Gordon Ramsay, London, England

