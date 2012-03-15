Nearly All Of Europe's 3-Starred Michelin Restaurants Are In One City

Michelin has just announced its guide for the major cities of Europe, and one city absolutely dominates: Paris.Of the 15 restaurants in the guide the received the coveted three-star rating, 10 are in the City of Lights, and another is in Lyon, according to Eater.
The guide, which features restaurants in 44 cities in 20 countries, awards two new restaurants a two-star ranking: Gourmet Restaurant Silvio Nickol in Vienna and Maaemo in Oslo.
And Copenhagen’s Noma, which has been named the world’s best restaurant by S. Pellegrino, received just two stars.
Here’s the complete list of three-starred restaurants in the new guide to the major cities of Europe (via Eater):
- Paul Bocuse, Lyon, France
- Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, Paris, France
- Arpège, Paris, France
- Astrance, Paris, France
- Guy Savoy, Paris, France
- L’Ambroisie, Paris, France
- Le Meurice, Paris, France
- Le Pré Catelan, Paris, France
- Ledoyen, Paris, France
- Pierre Gagnaire, Paris, France
- Épicure, Paris, France
- Enoteca Pinchiorri, Florence, Italy
- La Pergola, Rome, Italy
- Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London, England
- Gordon Ramsay, London, England
