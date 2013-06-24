Nearly All iOS Users Run The Latest Version Of The Software

What fragmentation problem?



Apple released iOS platform distribution figures for the first time, revealing that 93% of iOS users run the latest iteration of the platform, iOS6.

That’s encouraging news for Apple and its developer community ahead of the iOS 7 release.

Compare that to Android, where more than a third of users are running an operating system released in late 2010 (Gingerbread, or Android 2.3 versions).

This fragmentation creates headaches for developers, who are forced to provide support across numerous operating systems in order to reach end users. It also means they can’t push out the platform’s latest and greatest features to a significant portion of the user base.

Apple, on the other hand, can point to these platform distribution numbers — along with a significant edge in app monetization — to solidify its reputation as the most developer-friendly platform.

Here’s a look at the latest Android platform distribution numbers:

