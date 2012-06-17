Nearly 90 per cent Of Consumers Think People Under 18 Should Not Have Their Own Credit Cards

Stay tuned for more of our quarterly survey findings. Find out what consumers have to say about employer credit checks, marketing credit cards to teenagers, strategic default, online data privacy and more.

By Farnoosh TorabiGenerally speaking I’m no fan of age discrimination, but getting a credit card before you’re a technical “adult” is just asking for trouble and shouldn’t be allowed.



Seriously, what good comes of giving a 17 year-old a credit line? Even if the teen is bringing in some income from his or her part-time job at Applebee’s, what would be the need?

A majority of the public agrees. We asked 1,000 people in a new Credit.com survey whether someone under the age of 18 should be entitled to a credit card on their own.

The current law goes even further to say that banks and card issuers cannot grant credit cards to anyone under the age of 21 without sufficient proof of income or a cosigner. I’m not saying that young adults are more likely to rack up debt than their parents. It’s more that I just don’t see the point in introducing them to a financial product that offers them little to no benefits. Sure, you can establish credit history at an exceptionally young age, which helps your credit score in the long run. But let’s be real: how many 17 year-olds even know what a credit score is? According to the JumpStart Coalition, a D.C.-based non-profit focused on improving financial education among students, the financial literacy of high school students has fallen to its lowest level ever, with a score of just 48.3 per cent. On the exam most students answered many credit card-related questions incorrectly.

On a personal note – I opened my first credit card at age 19, only to abuse it for the next three years. I graduated from college with about $4,000 in debt and that’s WITH having very strict parents who told me only to use it for emergencies. I can just tell you from experience that having the ability to eat your pizza now and pay for it later is all-too irresistible when you’re a teen.

80-eight per cent of respondents said no, absolutely not.

