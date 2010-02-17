Nearly 75 Million People Visited Twitter’s Site In January

Photo: TechCrunch/comScore

From TechCrunch: After hitting a flat spot last fall, Twitter’s worldwide growth is pointing in the right direction again. According to worldwide comScore figures released today, Twitter’s own site attracted 73.5 million unique individuals in January, up 8 per cent from December, 2009 (when it had 65.2 million visitors). Its annual growth rate is still a phenomenal 1,105 per cent. A year ago, Twitter.com attracted only an estimated 6 million visitors.Continue reading at TechCrunch »



