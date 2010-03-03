Nearly 500,000 Unemployed Workers Are About To Lose Their Benefits, And About 54,000 In New York

The Department of labour (via Catherine Rempell) has now put out a press release explaining the consequences of Jim Bunning’s decision to block the unemployment insurance extension.



The bottom line is that up to 500,000 Americans could be shut out in the next month.

Here are some notable states, and how much they’ll lose immediately:

New York: 54,3000

Florida: 49,600

Georgia: 41,000

Ohio: 16,200

Read the whole announcement here >

