Nearly 46, Bernard Hopkins Could Become Oldest To Successfully Challenge For A Belt

Photo: AP Images

Bernard Hopkins could make history in tomorrow night’s bout against Jean Pascal (Showtime, 10 p.m.). If he wins, he’ll be the oldest fighter ever to successfully challenge for a title belt, just 28 days shy of his 46th birthday.Hopkins, who for 10 years, and 20 title defenses, reigned as the middleweight champion, is challenging for the light-heavyweight (168 – 175 lb.) belt against an opponent 17 years his junior. Unsurprisingly, he’s a heavy underdog.



Hopkins (51-5-1) is familiar with that territory. He’s been the underdog for most of his fights this decade – largely due to his advanced age. In 2001 no one gave him a chance against Felix Trinidad who he defeated in a TKO. In 2006 pundits predicted he’d be victimized by Antonio Tarver. Hopkins won in a unanimous decision.

If his legs can withstand, and his experience can outwit, the lightning quick Jean Pascal, Hopkins would surpass George Forman –who was 66 days shy of his 46th birthday when he reclaimed the heavyweight belt in 1995 – in the history books. It would validate his infamous claim that he’s “biologically different” than anyone else on earth.

If nothing else, you have to like his confidence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.