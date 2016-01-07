Nearly 200,000 Americans have registered themselves as drone owners

More than 180,000 people in the US have registered a drone with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to the Verge.

Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, FAA administrator Michael Huerta is reported to have said that 181,061 people have registered themselves as drone owners.

Drone owners are legally required to register their device if it weighs between 0.2kg and 25kg. Those caught flying one without being registered risk being fined.

Following registration, the drones must be marked with the owner’s unique registration number. The FAA believes this will let authorities track down owners if they violate the rules.

Anyone that registers themselves as a drone owner before January 20 will avoid having to pay a $5 (£3) registration fee. Drone owners that haven’t yet registered with the FAA can do so at CES this week, where the organisation has a booth. In order to register, you need to provide your name, address, and email.

The registration is valid for three years and allows drone owners to fly an unlimited number of drones.

Those caught flying a drone without registering can face fines of up to $27,500 (£18,800).

The FAA estimated that 1.6 million small unmanned aircraft would be sold in 2015, with half during the last three months of the year.

