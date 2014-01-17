Nearly 1000 Sydney Dental Patients May Have Been Exposed To HIV

Getty/ Vladimir Rys

Patients who attended two dental practises in New South Wales may have been exposed to HIV and other infectious diseases, after an investigation found poor sterilisation controls were in place.

According to a Fairfax Media report, a public health investigation of two dental practices operated by Nuha Kamil at 255 Castlereagh Street in the city and Alfred Street, North Sydney, has found evidence including problems with the cleaning and sterilisation of reusable dental instruments.

The South Eastern Sydney Local Health District sent around 980 people a letter saying there was a “low risk” they have been exposed to HIV, as well as Hepatitis B and C if they had been treated at the clinics.

A spokesman for NSW Health told Fairfax patients received the letter if they had “any procedure where a sharp instrument was placed in their mouth”.

