Nearly 100 Australians have been affected by the salmonella outbreak caused by pre-packaged salads

Nearly 100 people have been affected by the salmonella outbreak in Australia caused by contaminated salads from Victorian-based company Tripod Farmers.

A nationwide recall, excluding Tasmania and Western Australia, has been issued for the pre-packaged salads, which were available at Coles, Woolworths and other grocers, with best before dates up to and including February 14.

On Thursday, there were 28 cases of salmonella poisoning.

By Friday, this number had doubled with Victoria recording 54 cases of salmonella. Reports by the ABC suggest that the outbreak may have been caused by a fertiliser sourced from chickens which were then used to grow the lettuce.

The number continues to grow with new figures by the federal department of health this morning showing that 62 of nearly 100 cases of salmonella have been in Victoria alone.

A statement was issued today saying that “other states and territories are examining up to 30 possible cases of Salmonella anatum infection”.

“Whether these cases are linked to the outbreak strain in Victoria, or coincidental to it, requires confirmation by the ongoing investigation including laboratory testing,” it says.

Salmonella is caused by consuming contaminated foods with eggs, milk, meat or poultry deemed to be high risk foods. Symptoms include fever, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, headache, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting and can even lead to blood or mucus forming in the faeces.

Those who have purchased the recalled salads have been advised not to eat the product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full cash refund.

A full list of the recalled salads can be found here.

