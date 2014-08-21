Neanderthals And Modern Humans Had Plenty Of Time To Interbreed: Study

Reproduction of a Neanderthal woman of Sidon Cave in Asturias, rooms of prehistory at the National Archaeological Museum in Madrid, Spain. Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images

Scientists has found Neanderthal groups lived alongside modern humans for several thousand years, overturning previous theories about the extinction of Neanderthals.

The team applied a new radiocarbon dating method which revealed Neanderthals across Europe did not all die out at one time as modern humans appeared.

“The two groups lived in neighbouring regions for several thousand years,” says Rachel Wood from the Research School of Earth Sciences at The Australian National University (ANU).

“They would have had plenty of time to interact.”

Recent genetic studies have shown non-African humans interbred with Neanderthals but there was little evidence to show where or how often this occurred.

However this latest study suggests Neanderthals and modern humans overlapped in Europe around 40,000 years ago, for between 2,600 and 5,400 years.

Dr Wood was part of the international research team, led by Professor Thomas Higham from the University of Oxford, which published its findings in the latest edition of the journal Nature.

The team analysed around 200 samples of bone, charcoal and shell from 40 key archeological sites across Europe.

They used ultra-fine filters to isolate intact collagen protein molecules from bones, which ensured samples were not contaminated with more recent organic material.

The new information clearly dates stone tools and artefacts attributed to Neanderthals, known as the Mousterian industry in regions of France, Germany and northern Spain, as younger than the Italian Uluzzian industry, which contains teeth from modern humans.

“We can’t tell yet whether this overlap led to humans and Neanderthals interacting,” Dr Wood says.

“It does seem as though there was a complex cultural and biological mosaic which may have allowed the two species to meet in Europe.”

The chronology suggests Neanderthals may have survived in dwindling pockets of Europe before they became extinct.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.