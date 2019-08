In a recent paper published in Nature, researchers describe how Neanderthals in Europe ate — revealing what the original version of the “paleo diet” was actually like. Turns out, the paleo diet highly depended on where Neanderthals lives. Some ate mostly meat while others were vegetarian.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.