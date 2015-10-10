The high-profile Google exec who almost defected to Dropbox just got a promotion

New Google CEO Sundar Pichai just made his first major executive promotions, according to Re/code’s Mark Bergen.

Among them: Neal Mohan got promoted from vice president of display and video advertising to SVP.

We’ve referred to Mohan as Google’s “$US100 million man” because of the huge amount of stock the company reportedly dished out to keep him after Twitter tried to poach him four years ago.

Then, in June, Re/code reported that Mohan was leaving to join Dropbox. That post was eventually updated, with news that he wasn’t ditching Google, after all.

A source told Business Insider at the time that Mohan had actually accepted the Dropbox position, but then rescinded it because Google convinced him to stay (we heard it was a position, not money, that made him hold out).

The other two execs who got a nod from Pichai were Hiroshi Lockheimer, who is now SVP for Android, Chrome OS, and Chromecast, a bump from VP of Android, and Phillip Schindler, who is now SVP of global sales and operations. Schindler’s promotion, though not his new title, was reported earlier this summer.

As the CEO of the new, smaller Google, Pichai has a big pack of direct reports, though this first round of promotions show that he may be in the process of winnowing that list down.

