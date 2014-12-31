Ndamukong Suh Won His Appeal And Will Play In The Playoff Game Against The Cowboys

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was suspended for his team’s playoff game against Dallas for stomping on Aaron Rodgers’ injured leg.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Suh has appealed that suspension and won. He’ll play aginst Dallas after all and likely be his usual aggressive, bruising self.

Ndamukong Suh won his appeal; now allowed to play vs. Dallas

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2014

The stomp came late in the Lions’ game against the Packers on Sunday. Rodgers had exited earlier after aggravating an injury to his left calf. He returned to the game after receiving treatment in the locker room.

After Rodgers threw a pass, Suh backed into the quarterback, knocking him down. Suh then continued moving backward, stepping on Rodgers twice.

