Ndamukong Suh Will Be Suspended At Least Two Games For His Thanksgiving Day Ejection

Ndamukong Suh’s latest transgressions will cost him a lot more than just his dwindling reputation.



The Lions defensive tackle is expected to receive at least a two-game suspension for slamming the head and stomping on the arm of the Packers’ Evan Dietrich-Smith and then denying his actions after the game, league sources told ESPN.

And that’s only the beginning.

Suh can expect to receive a $25,000 fine, the maximum allowed by the new CBA, for his Thanksgiving Day ejection. The fine would come in addition to multiple forfeited paychecks. Suh makes $82,000 per game.

He also may be instructed to attend anger management courses.

Suh has finally shown remorse for his actions, expressing regret in a statment Friday night.

“My reaction on Thursday was unacceptable,” Suh wrote on his Facebook page. “I made a mistake, and have learned from it. I hope to direct the focus back to the task at hand — by winning.”

Unfortunately, it’s too little, too late.

Only time will tell if his apology is sincere. We know there are a lot of football fans in the Detroit-area hoping Suh has finally learned from his frequent mistakes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.