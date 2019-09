Photo: AP

Ndamukong Suh is appealing the two-game suspension he got for his body-stomping temper tantrum against the Packers on Thanksgiving, the AP reports.Pretty much everyone who gets suspended appeals it.



And Suh will lose $164,000 in paychecks, so he might as well.

