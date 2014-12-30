NFL Suspends Ndamukong Suh For Playoff Game After He Stomped On Aaron Rodgers' Injured Leg

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been suspended for his team’s playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Suh stomped on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers’ injured calf late in Sunday’s game.

It’s a huge loss.

Suh is the best player on a Detroit defence that carried the team to an 11-5 record. The Cowboys are the top running team in the league, and Suh was Detroit’s best hope of slowing them down.

Here’s the play:

While Suh steps on Rodgers twice, the stomp isn’t as blatant as the one that got Lions center Dominic Raiola suspended for Week 17. But because Suh has a reputation for being the dirtiest player in the NFL, he doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt.

Here’s how the NFL described it in the press release announcing the one-game suspension:

In the fourth quarter with Packers quarterback AARON RODGERS on the ground in a defenseless posture, Suh backed up and stepped on Rodgers’ left leg with his right foot. He then stepped on Rodgers’ left leg again, this time with his left foot, applying pressure and unnecessarily pushing off Rodgers’ unprotected leg with his left foot, violating playing rules prohibiting unnecessary roughness.

