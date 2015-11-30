Ndamukong Suh reportedly had a weird way of trying to motivate his teammates to play better

Ndamukong Suh offered his teammates an impassioned pump-up speech prior to their AFC East bout against the Jets, reportedly telling them that he runs the defence and — curiously — that many of them aren’t good enough to play with him.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Suh, who signed a six-year, $114 million contract with the Dolphins prior to the season, gave the speech on Monday. From Rapoport (via NFL.com):

“I’m told he told them: ‘I run this defence, I’m going to be here for the next five years, there is no guarantee any of you will be as well. Only a handful of guys are good enough to play with me right now,'” Rapoport said. “He also said the schemes were not good enough, the techniques were not enough and everyone needed to be better, he said ‘follow me.'”

According to Rapoport, Suh’s teammates were split on how to take his words.

“My understanding is the room was split, some saw this as the kind of address a leader would give. Others, just something they have never heard before,” Rapoport said.

Depending on how well they play against the Jets (and they trailed 14-0 at halftime), we’ll see if Suh’s strategy paid off.

