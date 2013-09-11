Ndamukong Suh Gets The Biggest Fine In NFL History For A Dirty Hit Against The Vikings

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been fined $US100,000 by the NFL for his illegal hit against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

It’s the largest fine for an on-field incident in NFL history, NFL.com’s Albert Breer reports.

The hit came after the Lions had intercepted a pass in the first half. Vikings center Jonathan Sullivan was racing back down the field when Suh flew in from the side and chop-blocked him in the knee.

Dangerous play:

Suh was fined $US30,000 for stomping on an opponent’s crotch last year. He has a reputation for being a dirty player, so he’s not going to get the benefit of a doubt from now on.

He also once did this to Aaron Rodgers:

