Detroit Lions Lineman Ndamukong Suh Fined $20,000 For Slamming A Helmetless QB Into The Turf

The NFL has hit Lions DT Ndamukong Suh with a $20,000 fine for his vicious hit on Cincinnati Bengals rookie Andy Dalton in last Friday night’s game.



Suh was not too pleased.

“$20,000REALLY???!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #NFL #BIGFAIL” he tweeted this afternoon.

Suh was fined $7,500 for a hit he laid on Browns QB Jake Delhomme last year, so he’s developing something of a reputation around the league office.

He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of The Year last season.

Here’s the video of the hit:

