Former NFL Player Calls Ndamukong Suh's Excuse For Stepping On Aaron Rodgers 'One Of The Dumbest Ever'

We now know the excuse Ndamukong Suh of the Detroit Lions used to help win the appeal of his suspension for stepping on the leg of Aaron Rodgers and boy it is a doozy.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, “Ndamukong Suh said his feet were numb from cold and he couldn’t tell difference between Aaron Rodgers’ feet and the ground.”

How absurd is that? Ron Jaworski, a former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst, learned about the excuse live on air on ESPN Radio and immediately started laughing, saying he “can’t buy that one” and comparing it to the “dog ate my homework” excuse.

Maybe more telling was the reaction of Mike Golic, who like Suh, was a defensive lineman in the NFL for eight years. He also immediately started laughing, calling it “one of the dumbest [excuses] ever.”

The excuse may indeed be laughable but it also apparently worked as Suh will be in uniform for the Lions’ playoff game this weekend.

Here is the entire reaction.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

