The Miami Dolphins $114 million free agent is ignoring play calls, and it's a troubling sign for the future

Though the Miami Dolphins are 1-1 after two weeks, they have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams early in the season.

Part of that disappointment, following a 23-20 Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, has been $US114 million free agent signing Ndamukong Suh.

Suh was largely considered the biggest free agent this past offseason, and he signed a record-breaking contract with the Dolphins with the belief that he would help reshape their defence and make them a playoff contender.

However, in the early going Suh has been lackadaisical on defence, and during the loss to the Jaguars, was ignoring coaches’ play calls, according to The Miami Herald’s Adam H. Beasley:

The same could be said for the Dolphins’ defence, which is somehow worse with Ndamukong Suh than it was without him in 2014. A big reason why: Suh, who for the second straight week was a non-factor, strayed from Kevin Coyle’s script. The Miami Herald has learned that Suh freelanced at times Sunday, creating confusion on the defence. By taking matters into his own hands, the Dolphins’ $US114 million man took a bad situation and made it worse.

When asked about his play, Suh seemed to suggest there was a need for revised play-calling: “I couldn’t tell you. At the end of the day, we have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what we want to run so guys can make plays and go from there.”

Numbers don’t help Suh’s case, either. He has just three tackles on the season, only two of which were solo, and no sacks. During Week 1, Suh played 67 snaps and didn’t register a single pressure or run stop, according to Pro Football Focus.

Of course, not all of this is Suh’s fault, as he’s been facing increased attention from opposing offensive lines. While his personal stats have been disappointing, everyone is to blame when the Dolphins let Blake Bortles throw for over 273 yards, two touchdowns, with no sacks or interceptions.

It’s still early, and teams sometimes take time to adjust to a giant new addition like Suh. What’s less encouraging is if Suh is already tuning on his coaches and running what he wants. With an insane amount of money invested in him, it’s a scary sign if Suh has already lost respect for coaches’ play-calling after just two games.

