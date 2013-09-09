Lions Player Ndamukong Suh Costs His Team A Touchdown With A Dangerous Cheap Shot

It only took Detroit Lions lineman Ndamukong Suh two quarters to find himself in his first “dirty play” controversy of 2013.
After his team got an interception, Suh threw a horrible cut block from the side on a Vikings lineman who was trying to chance down the returner. The referee saw it, gave him a 15-yard penalty, and nullified the pick-six.
Suh was fined $US30,000 last year for kicking an opponent in the groin.
This is really dangerous. He could have blown out the guy’s knee. He’ll surely be fined this week.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.