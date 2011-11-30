NDAMUKONG SUH: 10 Reasons Why He's The Dirtiest Player In The NFL

Photo: Getty Images
Ndamukong Suh got kicked out of his Thanksgiving Day game against the Packers for slamming Evan Dietrich-Smith’s head into the ground and then kicking him in the arm.Suh eventually apologized, but not before telling everyone he wasn’t a dirty player, just misunderstood. And now he’s suspended for two games without pay.
But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Suh play dirty. He has a rep, and it’s not a good one.
Last year Suh was fined $15,000 for slamming Jay Cutler into the ground from behind. Suh pushed Culter over by the neck
Last year, Suh tackled Marion Barber by the hair. He grabbed it and pulled him down backward. He got a penalty but wasn't fined
And most recently, Suh got ejected from the Thanksgiving day game for stomping on a Packer. And he'll miss two games
