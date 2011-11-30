NDAMUKONG SUH: 10 Reasons Why He's The Dirtiest Player In The NFL

Photo: Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh got kicked out of his Thanksgiving Day game against the Packers for slamming Evan Dietrich-Smith’s head into the ground and then kicking him in the arm.Suh eventually apologized, but not before telling everyone he wasn’t a dirty player, just misunderstood. And now he’s suspended for two games without pay.



But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Suh play dirty. He has a rep, and it’s not a good one.

