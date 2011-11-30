NDAMUKONG SUH: 10 Reasons Why He's The Dirtiest Player In The NFL

Leah Goldman
Ndamukong Suh got kicked out of his Thanksgiving Day game against the Packers for slamming Evan Dietrich-Smith’s head into the ground and then kicking him in the arm.Suh eventually apologized, but not before telling everyone he wasn’t a dirty player, just misunderstood. And now he’s suspended for two games without pay.

But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Suh play dirty. He has a rep, and it’s not a good one.

Suh was fined $7,500 for this hit on Delhomme in the 2010 preseason

Last year Suh was fined $15,000 for slamming Jay Cutler into the ground from behind. Suh pushed Culter over by the neck

Last year, Suh tackled Marion Barber by the hair. He grabbed it and pulled him down backward. He got a penalty but wasn't fined

In preseason this year, Suh punched Pats lineman Logan Mankins.

In preseason, Suh tackled Andy Dalton by the neck and got fined $20,000

Suh often goes for the facemask. Here he is blatantly grabbing Matt Ryan's this year.

And most recently, Suh got ejected from the Thanksgiving day game for stomping on a Packer. And he'll miss two games

He's also been tied for first in the league for personal fouls since 2010.

Source: NFL.com

And his fellow NFL players have even voted him the dirtiest player in the NFL

Source: AOL Sporting News

But Suh doesn't listen to the haters...

He just listens to his mother. And his mother said he's not a dirty player.

