NDAMUKONG SUH: I Don't Need Rodney White's Respect

Ndamukong Suh finally responded to accusations that he and teammate Cliff Avril taunted Matt Ryan as he writhed on the turf in pain. And within his denial of any wrongdoing came a dig at one of the two Falcons’ players that accused Suh.

“Do I need Rodney White’s respect? No. Leave it at that,” Suh told the Detroit Free Press.

Of course “Rodney” is actually “Roddy.” As in the Falcons’ wide receiver Roddy White, who previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he “lost a whole lot of respect” for Suh after claiming the defensive lineman said some unflattering things to Ryan.

Suh disagrees. He pointed to the fact that Ryan’s medical staff immediately surrounded the quarterback, leaving Suh out of reach for any potential trash-talk.

Whether or not Suh purposely misspoke is up for debate. But White is a Pro Bowl receiver and has been in the league for seven seasons. So you decide.

