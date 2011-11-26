A Delusional Ndamukong Suh Believes His Actions In Thursday's Ejection Were 'Misinterpreted'

As he stated in his post-game press conference, “all eyes” are on Ndamukong Suh.



And all eyes saw exactly what the Lions defensive tackle did to the Packers’ Evan Dietrich-Smith.

But hours after being ejected from Thursday’s game for forcefully shoving Dietrich-Smith’s head into the ground – multiple times! – and stomping on his arm, Suh said his intentions were simply “misinterpreted.”

“My intentions were not to kick anybody, as I did not. [I was] removing myself, as you see, I’m walking away from the situation. And with that I apologise to my teammates, and my fans and my coaches,” Suh told reporters.

Denial isn’t just a river in Egypt.

Notice how Suh failed to apologise to the person actually affected by his actions.

“I understand in this world because of the type of player and type of person I am, all eyes are on me,” Suh said. “So why would I do something to jeopardize myself, jeopardize my team, first and foremost?”

We know, Suh. Maybe, it’s because you don’t play by the rules.

Don’t believe us; believe your NFL peers that voted you “the dirtiest player in the NFL.”

“I don’t do bad things. I have no intentions to hurt someone. If I want to hurt him, I’m going to hit his quarterback as I did throughout the game,” Suh said.

Except he does do bad things. He did hurt someone. And, he didn’t hit the quarterback “throughout the game,” because that would require playing the entire game.

More delusional statements from a delusional player.

Suh’s actions will cost him a large sum of money and, very likely, will result in a suspension.

