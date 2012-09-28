NDAA Plaintiffs Say Obama Flipped Out When A Judge Blocked The Act Because He Was Already Detaining People

Photo: democapitol/Flickr

The Obama administration might be coming for you, no matter who you are, according to a group of people fighting President Barack Obama’s indefinite detention act.Chris Hedges, Daniel Ellsberg, and a whole host of others involved in the fight against the National defence Authorization Act yesterday took to Reddit to answer questions about the act.



A federal judge permanently blocked the NDAA — which allows the government to indefinitely detain anyone even remotely related to terrorism — claiming it has a “chilling effect” on free speech.

But the Obama administration was quick to pounce, saying Judge Katherine B. Forrest overstepped her bounds in opposing the White House.

“Anyone who dissents is in threat,” Hedges wrote in response to a question about who should fear the act. “The legislation, as the dumped emails by Wikileaks from the security firm Stafford illustrated, allows the state to tie a legitimate dissident group to terrorism and strip them of their right of dissent.”

Another Redditor asked why Obama was so quick to fight Forrest’s ruling.

“If the Obama administration simply appealed it, as we expected, it would have raised this red flag,” Hedges wrote. “But since they were so aggressive it means that once Judge Forrest declared the law invalid, if they were using it, as we expect, they could be held in contempt of court. This was quite disturbing, for it means, I suspect, that U.S. citizens, probably dual nationals, are being held in military detention facilities almost certainly overseas and maybe at home.”

DON’T MISS: 83-Year-Old Lesbian Hopes She Can Survive Her Fight Against The defence Of Marriage Act >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.