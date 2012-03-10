NDAA Lawsuit Gains Steam, But All Americans Still At Risk

The lawsuit to block the NDAA’s imprisonment without trial of American citizens is gaining steam, it appears. (Watch the full video report below.)



Via StopNDAA.org, the lawsuit’s official web site: “In a nation where the definition of ‘terrorist’ appears to be ever-expanding, and where a series of laws passed since 9/11 have severely undermined Constitutional protections, the NDAA has gone too far. Key provisions in this law contain language that is so broad and vague, we believe it leaves many people, including journalists, war corespondents, out-spoken activists, Occupy supporters, Tea Party members and others in imminent danger of harm as of March 1.”

As a result of what they see as imminent danger of harm to many Americans, the lawsuit’s organisers are moving forward swiftly — both to raise awareness among the public (many of whom still haven’t heard of the NDAA, as the mainstream media isn’t covering it), and to win in a court of law, providing temporary relief against the NDAA’s most dangerous provisions.

Only time will tell if the organisers, who include Tangerine Bolen of RevolutionTruth, Noam Chomsky, and Pulitzer-winning journalist Chris Hedges, will be successful before it’s too late.

Watch:

