NDAA And SOPA: The End of America?!

In today’s videocast, I give important updates on the battle against NDAA and SOPA — including details on Reddit’s planned January 18th blackout in protest of SOPA.



They are one of the largest web sites on the Internet, attracting more than 2 billion pageviews per month. (Here are some photos I took when I visited Reddit’s office in Times Square.)

SOPA, as you probably know, threatens the very existence of the Internet in its current form — and would enable government censorship of Internet content on a scale never before seen in America or the developed world.

Also, I sound off on the surprising lack of outcry to NDAA from most Americans. Somehow, losing YOUR BASIC CIVIL RIGHTS, AND RIGHT TO A TRIAL isn’t a big deal… but the holiday Coca-Cola cans, and Bank of America’s proposed $5 debit card fee — those were enough to get the nation whipped into an incendiary hellstorm. . .

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Also, here’s a great video on NDAA a reader sent to me last night. Everyone should watch it, regardless of your political leanings:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Continue the conversation, follow me: I don’t write articles every day, but when I do, they are on subjects you should know about. You can follow me on Google+ or on Twitter to see my newest posts and keep in touch. I publish content and editorial opinion regarding NDAA and SOPA on my Google+ account that you won’t find anywhere else.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.