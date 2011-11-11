NCAA Wins Battle Against Last School With Offensive Mascot

Photo: AP Images

A law signed by the Governor of North Dakota will end the University of North Dakota’s fight with the NCAA forcing the school to drop their “Fighting Sioux” nickname.In 2005, the NCAA named 18 universities as having mascots that were deemed “hostile or abusive.” Some schools, such as Arkansas State (formerly the “Indians”) dropped their mascots. And other schools, such as Florida State (the “Seminoles”) received waivers based on acceptance by those particular tribes.



But UND fought on. And despite support in the state legislature (where a lot of members are UND alumni), the law signed by the Governor ends the battle.

And now, according to school estimates, it will cost the university nearly $750 thousand to erase the name from buildings and purchase items such as new stationary and new uniforms for the athletic teams.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.