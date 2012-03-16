Here's Where You Can Catch All Of Thursday's NCAA Tournament Games

Lorenzo Arguello

Here’s today’s television schedule so you won’t be frantically searching for the game you want to watch (all times p.m. eastern):

No. 6 Murray State beat No. 11 Colorado State 58-41

No. 8 Kansas State beat No. 9 Southern Miss 70-64

No. 4 Louisville beat No. 13 Davidson 69-62

No. 4 Wisconsin beat No. 13 Montana 73-49

No. 3 Marquette beat No. 14 BYU 88-68

No. 1 Syracuse beat No. 16 UNC Asheville 72-65

No. 5 New Mexico beat No. 12 Long Beach St. 75-68

No. 5 Vanderbilt beat No. 12 Harvard 79-70

No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Western Kentucky 6:45 — TBS

No. 5 Wichita State vs. No. 12 VCU 7:15 — CBS

No. 7 Gonzaga vs. No. 10 West Virginia 7:20 — TNT

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 South Dakota State 7:27 — truTV

No. 8 Iowa State vs. No. 9 Connecticut 9:15 — TBS

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 New Mexico State 9:30 — CBS

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Loyola Maryland 9:45 — TNT

No. 6 UNLV vs. No. 11 Colorado 9:55 — truTV

