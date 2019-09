Here's Where You Can Catch All Of Friday's NCAA Tournament Games

Here’s today’s television schedule so you won’t be frantically searching for the game you want to watch (all times p.m. eastern):



No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 Texas 12:00 — CBS

No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 North Carolina State 12:30 — truTV

No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Alabama 1:30 — TBS

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Virginia 2:00 — TNT

No. 3 Florida State vs. No 14 St. Bonaventure 2:30 — CBS

No. 3 Georgetown vs. No. 14 Belmont 3:00 — truTV

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Vermont 4:00 — TBS

No. 2 Missouri vs. No. 15 Norfolk State 4:30 — TNT

No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 St. Louis 4:45 — TBS

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Lehigh 7:15 — CBS

No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 13 Ohio 7:20 — TNT

No. 7 St. Mary’s vs. No. 10 Purdue 7:27 — truTV

No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 16 LIU Brooklyn 9:15 — TBS

No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Xavier 9:30 — CBS

No. 5 Temple vs. No. 12 South Florida 9:45 — TNT

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 Detroit 9:55 — truTV

