CHART: The NCAA Tournament Makes More Money On TV Ads Than The NFL Playoffs

The NFL is famous for its high-priced Super Bowl commercials. But when it comes to the bottom-line, no sport makes more money off of television ads than the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

In 2013, the NCAA Tournament generated $US1.15 billion in ad revenue over 67 games, compared to $US1.10 billion for the 11 games in the NFL playoffs according to data collected by Kantar Media.

The NBA is a close third while Major League Baseball and the NHL are way off the pace.

