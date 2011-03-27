Here's What You Missed In The NCAA Tournament Last Night

In case you had other plans last nights (or are still tearing your hair out over your own team’s untimely demise), there were two more fantastic finishes in last night’s Sweet 16 games.



The third No. 1 seed of the tournament got knocked out before the round of eight, as Kentucky buried a late jumper to sink Ohio State. It was Brandon Knight’s second game winner of the tourney.



… and here is VCU’s overtime finish. The 11-seed stays alive.



Kentucky-Ohio State may end up being the game of the tournament, with two of the country’s best teams battling back and forth and a crazy finish. Unless it’s topped by Kentucky-North Carolina on Sunday.

Here’s the schedule of the regional final games this weekend. (You can check out way more highlights at CBS Sports.)

SATURDAY:

Butler vs. Florida, 4:30 ET

Arizona vs. Connecticut, 7:05 ET

SUNDAY:

VCU vs. Kansas, 2:20 ET

North Carolina vs. Kentucky, 5:05 ET

