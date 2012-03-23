These 8 Guys You've Never Heard Of Have Taken Over March Madness

Photo: YouTube

This year’s NCAA tournament may lack buzzer beaters or edge-of-your-seat excitement, but it has still featured plenty of great individual performances.Like Stephen Curry in 2008 and Caron Butler in 2002, some key players have used the tourney to go from local college heroes to national prominence.



Although some of these guys come from marquee programs, chances are you had no clue who they were before the tournament started.

Indiana is one win away from beating Kentucky for a second time this year thanks in large part to junior guard Christian Watford Watford hit the game-winning shot against Kentucky in December and his three-point shooting throughout the tournament has been superb. He combined to go 7-8 against New Mexico State and VCU. Watford will have to come up big against UK if the Hoosiers have any shot at advancing. Brady Heslip's ridiculous 3-point shooting has Baylor thinking Final Four The sophomore guard's play from beyond the arc is the main reason why the Bears have advanced this far in the tournament. Heslip drained five threes in the win against South Dakota State and followed it up with a 9-13 three-point shooting performance to put away Colorado in the round of 32. Xavier wouldn't be one of only three double digit seeds left in the tournament if it weren't for senior Tu Holloway Currently projected to be a second round NBA draft pick, Holloway is doing his best to move up the charts with back-to-back 20 point performances to open the tournament. Jae Crowder's all-around game quietly set Marquette up for a deep tournament run Crowder's post scoring and defence were key while Marquette was running toward the top of the Big East this season. Now with consecutive double-doubles to open the tournament, the senior forward is ready for his spot in the limelight. As a 13-seed, Ohio is the biggest Cinderella left in the tournament and it would be no where without guard D.J. Cooper filling up the stats sheet Cooper is averaging 20 points and 6 assists on 52 per cent shooting so far this tournament. In the Bobcats huge win over South Florida in the round of 32, the junior threatened for a triple-double with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. He also added 2 steals. Wisconsin is known for its exhausting defence, but its efficient offence can't function without senior guard Jordan Taylor's outside shooting Taylor put up 14 or more points and hit 3 threes in both of Wisconsin's tournament wins. He'll have to play similarly this week if the Badgers hope to get past Syracuse's 2-3 zone. The story behind Syracuse's success this year is their great depth and bench star James Southerland has showcased it perfectly so far Although Southerland only averaged 7 points and 3 rebounds per game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has entrusted him with big minutes during the tournament. The junior forward is averaging 15 points and 7 rebounds on 28 minutes per game in wins over UNC Asheville and Kansas State. He's also come up huge from beyond the arc, going 5-for-7. Forward C.J. Leslie has NC State on the verge of pulling off its third consecutive upset Leslie had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 steal to edge Georgetown in the round of 32. If NC State wants to upset vaunted Kansas in the Sweet 16 the sophomore will have be to just as productive. Now check out everything you missed from the first few games of the NCAAs All the wacky stuff you didn't see while you were stuck at work or asleep >

