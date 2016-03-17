Nike's grip on the NCAA Tournament is slipping

When the NCAA Tournament is over, there is a very good chance the winning team will be wearing Nike shoes. However, Nike is no longer dominating March Madness like it did in past years.

This year, 44 of the 68 (65%) schools in the NCAA Tournament will wear Nike shoes, according to data obtained by Sports Business Daily. That is down from 55 just five years ago. Most of Nike’s loss has been Under Armour’s gain. Ten of the schools will be wearing footwear from Under Armour, up from one just two years ago.

Meanwhile, Adidas has remained steady, providing shoes for 11-19 schools over the last six years, including 14 this year.

