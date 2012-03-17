Here's What You Missed From The NCAA Tournament While You Were Stuck At Work Yesterday

Photo: SB Nation

Thursday’s first round NCAA tournament games — we refuse to call it the second round — were a bit of a dud in that there were no crazy upsets, buzzer beaters, or great individual performances.But what the first round lacked in on-the-court excitement it certainly made up for with nutty sideline and crowd action.



The CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV cameras were out in full-force to catch everything from funny faces to awful neon uniforms.

They even threw in some shots of fans that will probably haunt your dreams.

