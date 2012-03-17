Here's What You Missed From The NCAA Tournament While You Were Stuck At Work Yesterday

Lorenzo Arguello
Dancing Indiana Hoosiers Baby

Photo: SB Nation

Thursday’s first round NCAA tournament games — we refuse to call it the second round — were a bit of a dud in that there were no crazy upsets, buzzer beaters, or great individual performances.But what the first round lacked in on-the-court excitement it certainly made up for with nutty sideline and crowd action.

The CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV cameras were out in full-force to catch everything from funny faces to awful neon uniforms.

They even threw in some shots of fans that will probably haunt your dreams.

VCU ram doing his thing

Holy mustache, Runnin' Rebel!

Davidson player digging for gold

There's no escaping Baylor's hideous uniforms

Analyst Greg Anthony trying to challenge Baylor for worst dressed

But we would totally wear these sweet Long Beach State unis

ONIONS!

Everyone's a sucker for a dancing baby

So that's where Carrot Top's been hiding

There will be blood

Oh my

What you talking about, Willis?

Sad cheerleader is sad

Net had to repaired after a vicious dunk from a Loyola player

SPOTTED: Miami Heat President Pat Riley scouting Kentucky players

Lying on the floor gives me the giggles

I see blue! He looks glorious

Now keep up with all the NBA prospects playing in the tournament

The guys that will be suiting up for NBA teams very soon >>

