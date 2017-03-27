The Final Four teams and game times are now set

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Rui Hachimura of the Gonzaga Bulldogs cuts down the net.

North Carolina beat Kentucky with a last-second shot to win the South regional and advance to the Final Four.

The Tar Heels will join South Carolina, Oregon, and Gonzaga in the Final Four on Saturday in Phoenix.

South Carolina will play Gonzaga in the first game on CBS, with a 6:09 ET tip-off. Oregon and North Carolina will face off in the second national semifinal about 30 minutes after the first game ends.

South Carolina and Gonzaga are in the Final Four for the first time in each school’s history. Oregon is going to the Final Four for the first time since 1939. Meanwhile, North Carolina will be competing in the 20th Final Four in school history.

South Carolina, the seventh seed in the East region, is also the eighth team seeded No. 7 or lower in the last seven years to reach the Final Four. There had only been five such teams in the previous 26 years.

