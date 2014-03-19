Who The Experts Think Will Win The NCAA Tournament

We took a look at the NCAA tournament Final Four picks made by college basketball experts, and most are picking either Michigan State or Florida to win it all.

Of the 21 sets of picks we have collected so far, eight have picked fourth-seeded Michigan State as the eventual national champions and six others have picked top-seeded Florida.

Kansas, Louisville, and Wichita State were picked by two experts each, and one pundit has Arizona going all the way.

Michigan State is also the most common selection to reach the Final Four, with 17 of the 21 experts thinking they will win the East bracket where Virginia is the top seed. Florida is next with 14 Final Four picks, followed by Arizona (12), Louisville (10), and Kansas (7).

Only five experts have undefeated Wichita State surviving the Region of Doom in the Midwest Bracket.

Here are the championship picks of experts from ESPN, SI.com, CBSSports.com, FoxSports.com, and SBNation.com. The remainder of their Final Four picks are in parentheses.

